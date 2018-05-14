Burlington (BURL) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington (NYSE:BURL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington were worth $47,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Burlington during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Burlington during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Burlington during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Burlington during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Get Burlington alerts:

Burlington opened at $138.36 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. Burlington has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.08. Burlington had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 754.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Burlington will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $336,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.13, for a total transaction of $2,742,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,273 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,586.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,243,575 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Burlington in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Burlington in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington in a research note on Friday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Burlington and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Burlington Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.