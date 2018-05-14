BT Group (BT) Hits New 1-Year High and Low Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BT Group (NYSE:BT) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 80028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.711 per share. This is a positive change from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

BT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BT. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BT Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in BT Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 23,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BT Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BT Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BT Group by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers and the online BT Shop, as well as through Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages.

