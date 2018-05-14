Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 15,452 Shares of AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up 1.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $3,442,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 236,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,091,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,078,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,868. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.96 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

AmerisourceBergen opened at $86.88 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $106.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $41.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

