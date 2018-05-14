Bruni J V & Co. Co. Decreases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168,262 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 5.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $29,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. opened at $39.91 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $248.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. HSBC raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems.

