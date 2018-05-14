Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Sells 924 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF accounts for 1.8% of Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF were worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF opened at $272.85 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $235.43 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0968 per share. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.