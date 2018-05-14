Brokers Set Expectations for Centennial Resource Dev’s Q2 2018 Earnings (CDEV)

Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centennial Resource Dev in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Dev’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDEV. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Dev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Dev in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Dev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Dev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Dev in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.12.

Centennial Resource Dev opened at $19.54 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Centennial Resource Dev has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Centennial Resource Dev had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.38 million.

In other Centennial Resource Dev news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel sold 21,505,417 shares of Centennial Resource Dev stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $419,355,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Centennial Resource Dev by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Centennial Resource Dev by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Dev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Dev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Dev during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Dev Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

