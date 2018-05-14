Brokers Offer Predictions for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Q3 2019 Earnings (SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) – Jefferies Group raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.41 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Sinclair Broadcast Group opened at $29.80 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

