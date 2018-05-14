Brokerages Set Sun Communities (SUI) PT at $95.17

Shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 target price on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of Sun Communities traded down $0.87, reaching $93.24, on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 308,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,733. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $92.44 and a twelve month high of $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.76). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.11%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $193,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,053,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.