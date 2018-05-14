Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Target Price at $6.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830,943 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 307,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,841,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 689,476 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 57,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold traded down $0.10, hitting $4.71, on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 733,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,706. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

