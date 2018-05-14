Brokerages Set Pure Storage (PSTG) Price Target at $22.05

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Vetr lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.96 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.86. 3,619,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,139. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $57,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 150,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $3,366,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,007,243 shares of company stock valued at $20,874,550. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,887,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,381,000 after buying an additional 2,042,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,417,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,348,000 after buying an additional 1,971,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,332,000 after buying an additional 1,598,653 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,990,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,664,000 after buying an additional 1,431,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $24,062,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

