Brokerages Set PDL Biopharma (PDLI) PT at $3.50

Shares of PDL Biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

PDLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised PDL Biopharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut PDL Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDL Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

PDL Biopharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. 1,302,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,572. PDL Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 10.03. The company has a market cap of $423.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.36.

PDL Biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. PDL Biopharma had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter. analysts predict that PDL Biopharma will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDLI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PDL Biopharma by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 1,578,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDL Biopharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,707,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,518,000 after buying an additional 1,279,431 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDL Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PDL Biopharma by 2,789.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 822,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 794,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDL Biopharma by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,711,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,311,000 after buying an additional 713,150 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDL Biopharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

