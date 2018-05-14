Brokerages Set Dish Network (DISH) Price Target at $60.09

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dish Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dish Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Dish Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Dish Network in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Dish Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Dish Network has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Dish Network had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Dish Network will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $234,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $27,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,190 shares of company stock worth $279,087. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dish Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Dish Network by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dish Network by 102.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dish Network by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dish Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

