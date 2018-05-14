Brokerages Set CapStar Financial Holdings (CSTR) Target Price at $19.67

Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:CSTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CapStar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 price target on shares of CapStar Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.38 million, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $19.50.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.91%. analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CapStar Financial by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CapStar Financial by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

