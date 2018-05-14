Brokerages Expect Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) will announce sales of $59.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $59.74 million. Monotype Imaging posted sales of $57.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full year sales of $248.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.78 million to $248.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $275.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $274.50 million to $276.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Monotype Imaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised Monotype Imaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:TYPE traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 155,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.19 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81. Monotype Imaging has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 21,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $486,476.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Janet M. Dunlap sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $29,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 147,645 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

