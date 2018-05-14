Brokerages Expect Kitov Pharma (KTOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ:KTOV) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kitov Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kitov Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kitov Pharma.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kitov Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Kitov Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

KTOV opened at $2.40 on Friday. Kitov Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

Kitov Pharma Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

