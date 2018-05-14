Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio (ANAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report sales of $2.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $4.00 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $7.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $7.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ANAB. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. JMP Securities set a $180.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $6.59 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $2,867,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 301,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,194,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio opened at $89.81 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.93 and a current ratio of 17.57.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

