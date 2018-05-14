Brokerages Anticipate Snap Inc. (SNAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to post $255.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.78 million to $280.30 million. Snap reported sales of $181.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $230.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 179.04% and a negative return on equity of 49.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Vetr downgraded Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Snap opened at $11.04 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -2.52. Snap has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

In other news, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $467,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lara Sweet sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $151,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,468,175 shares of company stock worth $99,376,662.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Snap by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 967.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

