Brokerages Anticipate Cloudera (CLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) will report sales of $101.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.06 million. Cloudera reported sales of $79.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $439.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.05 million to $440.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $525.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $512.39 million to $536.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 104.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Cloudera in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

In other Cloudera news, insider Michael Olson sold 55,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $932,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,476 shares of company stock worth $1,762,921 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cloudera traded up $0.26, hitting $16.22, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 13,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,366. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.