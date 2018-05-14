Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT (CIO) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.14 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 48.20%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on City Office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,075.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT traded down $0.14, reaching $11.65, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 215,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.12. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

City Office REIT announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

City Office REIT, Inc(NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2017, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.2 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

