Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Broadridge reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2018 results with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, Broadridge has a strong business model, backed by higher recurring fee revenues. The company’s focus on enhancing its internal growth with strategic buyouts look appreciable. In fact, the company outperformed the industry in the past year. Further, the company’s healthy balance sheet and strong cash flow generation ability, helps it undertake shareholder-friendly moves like share buybacks and dividend payments. Such activities not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact the bottom line. However, Broadridge continues to suffer from intense competition and consolidation in the U.S. financial services market. Multiple acquisitions increases the company’s exposure to integration risks. Customer concentration is another major risk.”

BR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $95.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions opened at $117.52 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $1,732,781.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,430.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total transaction of $137,331.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $316,884.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $12,619,650. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 26,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

