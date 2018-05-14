Brenntag (BNTGY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Brenntag in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Brenntag opened at $11.95 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

