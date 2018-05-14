Brenntag (BNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €57.71 ($68.70).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($76.19) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Commerzbank set a €59.00 ($70.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($74.40) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($73.81) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.86) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €0.48 ($0.57) during trading on Monday, reaching €49.58 ($59.02). 322,115 shares of the company traded hands. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($51.26) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.96).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

