Breiter Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat (ARI)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estat were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 3,714,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 734,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,358,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 678,400 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the first quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 163,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 114,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 13,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $243,723.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Salvati sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $103,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,313 shares of company stock valued at $532,501 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARI opened at $18.26 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estat has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 42.65 and a quick ratio of 42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Apollo Commercial Real Estat had a net margin of 73.47% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estat will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Apollo Commercial Real Estat’s dividend payout ratio is 119.48%.

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Estat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

