Braskem (BAK) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Braskem (NYSE:BAK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Braskem earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.2160908352898 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Braskem stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 249,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,296. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Braskem has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $25.52.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 6.12%. analysts forecast that Braskem will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd were issued a $1.069 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Braskem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

