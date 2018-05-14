Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,674. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 91,495 shares during the period. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.