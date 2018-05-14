BoutsPro 1-Day Volume Tops $46,981.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $46,981.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004229 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00769015 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00148522 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090680 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

