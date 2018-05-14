Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Sells 34,912 Shares of TIM Brasil (TSU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP reduced its position in TIM Brasil (NYSE:TSU) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,912 shares during the period. TIM Brasil makes up approximately 0.1% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in TIM Brasil were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TIM Brasil by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,508,000 after buying an additional 1,219,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TIM Brasil by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,075,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,072,000 after buying an additional 907,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TIM Brasil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,566,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in TIM Brasil by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 509,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TIM Brasil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TIM Brasil alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSU. Deutsche Bank downgraded TIM Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS raised TIM Brasil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded TIM Brasil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $20.00 target price on TIM Brasil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TIM Brasil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE TSU opened at $19.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. TIM Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. TIM Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About TIM Brasil

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TIM Brasil (NYSE:TSU).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.