Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Acquires 26,919 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 457,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $44,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Francesco Trapani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.40 per share, with a total value of $492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Joseph Kowalski sold 39,809 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $4,144,514.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,850 and have sold 47,419 shares valued at $4,903,374. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $103.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

