Boston Scientific (BSX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have $34.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific posted an impressive first quarter on growth across all business lines and geographies. The 2018 view also paints a bright picture for the near term. Boston Scientific achieved clinical milestones for Ranger Drug Coated Balloon and WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Closure device. Also, post the suspension of Lotus valve in Europe, ACURATE TAVR valve platform continues to build momentum. During the quarter, Boston Scientific announced several strategic acquisitions including NxThera and nVision in Urology and Pelvic Health, EmCision in Endoscopy, Securus in EP and Millipede in Structural Heart. This inorganic expansion plan bode well for the stocks operational growth. In the past three months, Boston Scientific outperformed its industry. On the flip side, a delay in the relaunch of the Lotus range of heart devices is expected to hamper sales in 2018 too.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.04.

Shares of Boston Scientific opened at $29.97 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 60,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,678,024.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,351,078.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David A. Pierce sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $124,150.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,512 shares of company stock worth $5,005,583 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

