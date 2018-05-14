BorgWarner (BWA) Given News Impact Score of 0.08

News stories about BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BorgWarner earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.8290234108446 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

BWA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.98. 1,129,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,665. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

