Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Imperial Capital

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective raised by Imperial Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCEI. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy opened at $32.94 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.64. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.43. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $64.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,993,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,012,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 458,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 354,959 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 401,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

