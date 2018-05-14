Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (BOJA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.53 million. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 12.48%. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

BOJA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits opened at $15.55 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $557.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOJA. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

