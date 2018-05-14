Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) Receives $42.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, SVP John T. Sahlberg sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $257,422.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,087.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 5,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $261,263.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,613 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade traded down $0.65, reaching $42.90, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 309,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,799. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.49. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

