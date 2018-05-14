Bodenholm Capital AB Invests $32.98 Million in Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock

Bodenholm Capital AB purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,207,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,975,000. Boston Scientific makes up about 20.1% of Bodenholm Capital AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 31,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $931,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $53,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,512 shares of company stock worth $5,005,583. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Shares of BSX opened at $29.97 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

