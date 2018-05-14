BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Middleby (MIDD)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird cut Middleby from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Middleby from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Middleby from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.50.

Middleby stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Middleby has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $138.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $632.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. sell-side analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.50 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Middleby by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 73,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Middleby by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Middleby by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Middleby by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

