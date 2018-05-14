BlueCoin (BLU) Achieves Market Cap of $3.64 Million

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. BlueCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $2,728.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlueCoin Profile

BlueCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The official website for BlueCoin is www.bluecoin.io . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

