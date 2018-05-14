BLUE (BLUE) Market Capitalization Tops $6.60 Million

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. BLUE has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLUE has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One BLUE token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004276 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00022548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00771571 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00056897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00149263 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00091019 BTC.

BLUE Profile

BLUE’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official website for BLUE is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

BLUE Token Trading

BLUE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLUE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

