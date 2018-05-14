Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) to announce sales of $188.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.70 million and the highest is $191.00 million. Blue Apron reported sales of $238.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full-year sales of $810.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $758.80 million to $843.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $919.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $846.50 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blue Apron.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 155.60% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.26 million. Blue Apron’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

In related news, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $237,334.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at $250,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,333 shares of company stock worth $1,429,665. Insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 3,473.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APRN opened at $2.44 on Monday. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $511.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Apron (APRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.