Black Knight (BKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Black Knight to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Black Knight from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Black Knight traded up $0.05, reaching $50.20, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,308. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.88 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $278,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

