BitRent (RNTB) Price Hits $0.0507 on Major Exchanges

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One BitRent token can currently be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, YoBit, HitBTC and Exrates. In the last week, BitRent has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. BitRent has a market capitalization of $42.64 million and approximately $746,818.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004276 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00022540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000854 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00769330 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00054304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00148128 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00094097 BTC.

BitRent’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 942,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io

BitRent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OTCBTC, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

