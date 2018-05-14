BitcoinZ Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $97,207.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $97,207.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.15 or 0.03584270 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00673371 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00273799 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00361769 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00179098 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009210 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00098109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00091629 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 1,765,662,678 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange and Octaex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

