BitBoost (BBT) Price Hits $0.14

BitBoost (CURRENCY:BBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. BitBoost has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $0.00 worth of BitBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBoost has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One BitBoost token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004206 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00767395 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00054635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00148120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00092753 BTC.

BitBoost Profile

BitBoost’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. BitBoost’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,959,036 tokens. BitBoost’s official message board is medium.com/bitboost . The official website for BitBoost is www.bitboost.net . BitBoost’s official Twitter account is @bitboosters and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitBoost

BitBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

