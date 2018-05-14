Biogen (BIIB) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its position in Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $433.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.71.

Shares of Biogen opened at $282.39 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Biogen has a 12-month low of $244.28 and a 12-month high of $370.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.00, for a total value of $216,956.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,955,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,927.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,296 shares of company stock worth $678,993. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.