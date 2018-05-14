Big Yellow Group (BYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 895 ($12.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYG shares. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($13.02) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.33) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.53) price target (up previously from GBX 658 ($8.93)) on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($11.12) to GBX 920 ($12.48) in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 830 ($11.26) to GBX 900 ($12.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Vince Niblett purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.76) per share, for a total transaction of £26,010 ($35,282.15).

Shares of BYG stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 969 ($13.14). The stock had a trading volume of 118,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 694.50 ($9.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910.50 ($12.35).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 92 stores, including 19 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eight Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extensions sites), of which two have planning consent.

