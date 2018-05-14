Big Lots (BIG) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) is one of 12 public companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Big Lots to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Big Lots alerts:

76.6% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Big Lots shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Big Lots and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Lots 3.60% 31.12% 11.51% Big Lots Competitors 3.75% 14.54% 6.56%

Dividends

Big Lots pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Big Lots pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 43.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Big Lots has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Big Lots is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big Lots and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Big Lots $5.27 billion $189.83 million 9.45 Big Lots Competitors $65.90 billion $1.76 billion 21.33

Big Lots’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Big Lots. Big Lots is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Big Lots and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Lots 0 6 7 0 2.54 Big Lots Competitors 168 1290 1718 91 2.53

Big Lots currently has a consensus target price of $57.27, indicating a potential upside of 36.23%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Big Lots’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Big Lots is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Big Lots has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Lots’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Big Lots beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category consisting of electronics, toys, jewelry, and hosiery departments. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,416 stores in 47 states. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.