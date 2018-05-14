BidaskClub Upgrades First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK) to Hold

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNK opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.57. First Connecticut Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.35 million. First Connecticut Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.85%. equities research analysts predict that First Connecticut Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Connecticut Bancorp news, Director Kenneth F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits.

