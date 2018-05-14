BidaskClub Downgrades NBT Bancorp (NBTB) to Hold

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.84. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $40.47.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.99%. NBT Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,444,000 after purchasing an additional 208,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,297,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.