BidaskClub Downgrades Fox Factory (FOXF) to Strong Sell

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,748,000 after buying an additional 103,233 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,405,000 after buying an additional 204,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

