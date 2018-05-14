BidaskClub Downgrades Blackhawk Network (HAWK) to Sell

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

HAWK has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Blackhawk Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo cut Blackhawk Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Group cut Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus cut Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Blackhawk Network opened at $44.95 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. Blackhawk Network has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.25 million. Blackhawk Network had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. analysts forecast that Blackhawk Network will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackhawk Network Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc provides a range of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit cards in physical and electronic forms; and related prepaid products and payment services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards.

