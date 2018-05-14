BiblePay Market Cap Hits $2.07 Million (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. BiblePay has a market cap of $2.07 million and $9,677.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BiblePay has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and C-CEX.

BiblePay Profile

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 634,474,111 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

